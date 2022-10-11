Mandy Moore hits out at Kanye West for anti-Semitic comments: ‘he is not a genius’

Mandy Moore has recently slammed Kanye West after his anti-Semitic comments on social media.
On Monday, This is Us star took to Instagram story and shared a tweet from the Anti-Defamation League’s director community engagement Carly Pildis, who remarked West’s “actions are extremely dangerous and must be called out”.
“It's time for people to stop saying that man is a genius,” wrote Moore on the same story under a tweet.
A Walk To Remember actress stated, “Or that mental illness is an excuse for his antisemitism and anti-blackness.”
“You can have compassion for someone's condition but also call them out. Words matter,” noted Emmy-nominated actress.
West, also known as Ye, faced restrictions on Twitter and Instagram after he spoke against Jewish people, saying, “I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE”.
Moore was not the only one who criticised West. John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and Sarah Silverman also condemned rapper for his “hurtful remarks”.
