Prince Harry reveals which family member 'helps him keep calm' in US

Prince Harry is fawning over his adorable pets with Meghan Markle.
In a conversation with the winners of the Inspirational WellChild Award, the Duke of Sussex fondly talked about 'emotional support' and how his pet dogs help in the domain.
“I’ll tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm,” Harry told a family on World Mental Health Day.
“I’ve got three in this house now, so we basically have five children,” he added.
Harry and Meghan Markle share a black Labrador called Pula and two rescue beagles named Guy and Mia.
“Between the three of them, they charge around chasing the squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day,” he said.
Harry and Meghan are also parents to children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.
