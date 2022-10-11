Britney Spears 'will never forget' the night her mother 'slapped' her 

Britney Spears declares talks about her most traumatic memory with mother.
The 40-year-old pop star says mom Lynne Spears could not contain her anger when she stayed out too late with her sons.
“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies,” Britney wrote on Instagram.
Britney shares sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
“My mother was watching Jayden and Preston...yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was P*SSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!”
This comes after Lynne turned in to Britney's comments to apologise for her behaviour towards the singer.
