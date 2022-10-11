 
close
Tuesday October 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Britney Spears 'will never forget' the night her mother 'slapped' her

Britney Spears talks about the night she was struck by her mother

By Web Desk
October 11, 2022
Britney Spears will never forget the night her mother slapped her
Britney Spears 'will never forget' the night her mother 'slapped' her 

Britney Spears declares  talks about her most traumatic memory with mother.

The 40-year-old pop star says mom Lynne Spears could not contain her anger when she stayed out too late with her sons.

“The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies,” Britney wrote on Instagram.

Britney shares sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“My mother was watching Jayden and Preston...yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was P*SSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!”

This comes after Lynne turned in to Britney's comments to apologise for her behaviour towards the singer.