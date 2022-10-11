Meghan Markle found ‘supportive and loving’ father in King Charles

King Charles changed his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle’s life after she got married to Prince Harry.
Finding Freedom, the book by Royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, describes close friendship between King Charles and Meghan Markle.
The book, citing Meghan’s friend revealed, the former Suits actress “found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better”.
Archie and Lilibet mom saw Charles not as a father-in-law, but a “second father”.
Meanwhile, the then Prince Charles also played a key role in Meghan and Harry’s wedding due to strained relationship of the Duchess with his father Thomas Markle.
Charles stepped in to walk his daughter-in-law down the aisle as Thomas did not attend the wedding.
