WATCH: Flying car takes off in Dubai

Flying car X2 takes off in Dubai. Photo: Twitter/ @DxbChamberIntl

DUBAI: As the world is entering an exciting new era of short-haul flights and intelligent mobility solutions, a successful public flight test of eVTOL flying car X2 was carried out in Dubai.

X2, a two-seater electric flying car, vertically took off and successfully completed its 90-minute test flight at Skydive Dubai.

Top government officials from China and the UAE were present on the occasion.

The two-seater flying car is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities. It is pertinent to mention here that the flying car emits zero carbon dioxide and its maximum flight speed is 130 kilometers per hour.

The company said that they will start commercial production of the flying car within three years.