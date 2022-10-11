Prince Harry could attract more money for Spotify

Spotify officials believe Duke of Sussex Prince Harry could attract more money with his ‘controversial’ content in Meghan Markle’s podcast.
The audio streaming giant is reportedly looking for ways to get Harry involved in his wife’s podcast.
Archie and Lilibet father has so far only appeared in the first episode of the Archetypes where he made a cameo appearance with Serena Williams.
Royal expert Neil Sean, citing a very good source, claimed on his YouTube channel “Spotify and the production team would like to see more of their money."
Sean said, “And when I say money, what I really mean is we want to see Prince Harry. They're looking now for more involvement from Prince Harry as they believe he really is the money person."
The International Business Times quoted Neil Sean as saying that Prince Harry "is the one that can get headlines because if he has a thought or says something, perhaps something rather controversial, it will get headlines and they hope that more people will tune into Spotify."
"I'm very happy that you lived and I'm very grateful to have known you," Tom Cruise said
Gerard Pique, 35, has attended recent games, but he did not appear to be present on the day
Here is an inside scoop of everything fans can expect from the upcoming movie 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Kate and William have recorded a special programme for BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat
Sarmad Khoosat 'Kamli' gained massive appreciation all across Pakistan
Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston for five years from 2000 to 2005