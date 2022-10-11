Harvey Weinstein appears in court as assault trial opens in Los Angeles

Los Angeles: Jury selection began Monday in the Los Angeles trial of disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, with five alleged victims expected to take the stand during the two-month case.



The 70-year-old "Pulp Fiction" producer is already serving 23 years in jail in New York after being convicted there of a series of crimes.

He now faces 11 more charges.

If convicted, Weinstein -- who has pleaded not guilty to all counts -- could be sentenced to more than 100 additional years behind bars.

Weinstein, who uses a wheelchair, wore a dark blue suit with a light blue tie when he appeared in court.

The potentially lengthy task of selecting a jury got underway Monday with Judge Lisa Lench overseeing proceedings.

Widespread sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein exploded in October 2017, and his conviction in New York in 2020 was a landmark in the #MeToo movement.

In total, nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault. (AFP)