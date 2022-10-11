Madonna claims she is 'gay' in recent TikTok video

Madonna may have just come out as gay in a casual TikTok she uploaded on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

In the clip, Madonna, 64, was seen in a cream-coloured outfit and holding what appears to be a pair bright pink underwear. The text over the video read, “If I miss, I’m Gay.”

The singer then attempts to toss the said underwear in the trash can but it appears that she missed the shot on purpose. As the camera pans to her, the singer tosses her hand above her like it’s no big deal.

The video comes after Madonna released a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic Hung Up with a new music video Hung Up on Tokischa. In the music video, directed by Sasha Kasiuha, Madonna, 62, and rapper Tokischa, 26, are seen dancing on each other, kissing and seemingly praying in the middle of a dance party, described PEOPLE.

Previously, the two singers were caught on camera sitting in the front row for Marni’s SS23 Vol. 2 New York Fashion Week event on September 10. During one very intimate moment, the pair turned to face each other, shared a passionate kiss.

Although the TikTok video has left many fans confused, with some questioning whether Madonna was just jumping on a viral trend for fun or was serious about coming out.

However, the Material Girl has alluded to her to her sexuality in the past, but has mostly dated men in the public eye. In a 1991 profile for Advocate, the crooner said that “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong.”

Moreover, during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer famously kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during their performance.

She was also reportedly romantically involved with model Jenny Shimizu in 1996, per Page Six.



