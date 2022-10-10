Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' crashes at the box office

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's recently released movie Goodbye flops at the box office and the movie's prospects are dim, according to Hindustan Times.
As per reports, the film has managed to collect around INR 3.87 crore in India in its first three days in theatres while its global collection stands at INR 5.16 crore. This is one of the lowest openings at the box office by a major Hindi film this year.
With the current performance, the film is expected to be pulled out of theatres soon and experts say that the film might not even reach the double-digit mark, INR 10 crore, at the domestic box office.
The film is a dark comedy about a woman's death and her family coming together for her funeral and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan. The film focuses on reminding the audience of the significance of being there for each other through ups and downs.
