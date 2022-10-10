Shruti Haasan says talking about mental health issues will normalize it

On Mental Health Day, Shruti Haasan discussed her mental health issues in an interview. According to Hindustan Times, the star disclosed that she had an anxiety issue.

Shruti Haasan shared that she suffers from anxiety disorder and has been going to therapy since she was young. Moreover, she feels that talking about mental issues should be normalized in society.



Shruti told PinkVilla, "I suffer from anxiety disorder and still get triggered very much, and I always thought I was as adequate as others but dealing with stress, I felt I was over-emotional."

She further added, "I was in therapy when I was younger but it was completely different. But in the second round, I realized I need to address this to live a better life for myself. It is so many people are talking about it as it is extremely important to bring awareness of the fact that these things have to be normalized and there shouldn’t be any stigma around it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti recently wrapped an important schedule in Turkey for her upcoming film NBK107 alongside Balakrishna.