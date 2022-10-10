Prince Harry's memoir 'shrouded in secrecy': King Charles prepares himself for what to come

Royal author Katie Nicholl has said that Prince Harry's book has been "shrouded in secrecy" and that the Palace does not know what to expect.

The royal expert's comments come amid reports the Duke of Sussex wants to make 11th-hour edits to the tome, which was due out later this year, due to fears some sections will not go down well in the wake of the late Queen's death.

"I think the greatest threat, and the greatest concern certainly for the royals, is the forthcoming autobiography by Prince Harry, which has caused a lot of consternation in royal circles," the royal expert told ET.

Nicholl added: "A lot of concern among senior royal sources and palace aides because, quite simply, they don't know what to expect.

"There are lots of rumours that Prince Harry is making possibly last-minute edits to the book. In light of the Queen's death, the sensitivity perhaps of some of the passages he's written about."

"The autobiography has been shrouded in secrecy and I think it's a case of belts and braces, and the Palace really preparing themselves for what's to come," according to the author.