Daniel Craig recalls playing British spy under one condition in Casino Royale: Deets inside

Daniel Craig recently revealed what why he agreed to play the role of James Bond back in 2006.”



“The deal was, I said to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson before I read the script – it’s so arrogant, it's ridiculous – I just said I can't do an impression of something that's come before,” Craig referenced to the actors including Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Bronsan.

The actor was reportedly cast as a British spy in his first-ever Bond movie Casino Royale and then later he did four movies till No Time to Die that was released last year.

Speaking on the movie’s six-part podcast via Independent, Craig explained, “I can’t recreate what you've done before. Brilliant though that is, I can't do it. I can't come in and try and be something that people expect.”

The actor told his producers that he could come in and reinvent it as this would be “fascinating and interesting”.

Craig expressed his gratitude to the producers who did not bid him goodbye, instead they said that they had “same idea in mind”.

Meanwhile, Bond producer Wilson also opened up about the age of the actor last month who would play the next 007 in upcoming movie.