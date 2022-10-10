Netflix bosses warned over 'rubbish' affair of Prince Philip in 'The Crown'

FileFootage

Prince Philip's affair will be a part of season five of Netflix's The Crown after Queen Elizabeth breathed her last in Balmoral.



Netflix’s upcoming series has sparked fury among fans amid the reports of it having included intimate scenes of Philip alongside close friend Penny Knatchbull.

According to The Sun, Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter said: "This is cruel rubbish" that will "hurt people's feelings".

Moreover, TV insiders spilt the beans that the Duke of Edinburgh will be seen pursuing an affair with Penny, who is now the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

Netflix bosses have been warned that the plot could backfire in the wake of the monarch’s death.

"Coming just weeks after the nation laid Her Majesty to rest next to Prince Philip, this is very distasteful and, quite frankly, cruel rubbish.

“The truth is that Penny was a long-time friend of the whole family. Netflix is not interested in people’s feelings,” Dickie said.

“This is fiction. There’s no way in a million years he’d discuss his marriage with anybody. The royals probably won’t watch it for their own sanity,” he added.