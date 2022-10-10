Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hastily softening grenades’ against royals

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in a ‘hasty attempt’ to ‘soften their grenades’



This shocking insight has been brought to light by journalist, author and TV presenter, Jane Moore.

She started by admitting to The Sun, “At least Harry doesn’t look like Meghan’s celebrity hairdresser this time.”



“But be in no doubt that Meghan is still the one pulling focus while her husband affects a more sidekick stance.”

During the course of the piece, she also pointed out how, “Since landing back in the States, rumors abound that the Sussexes are hastily trying to soften whatever grenades they were planning to lob across the Atlantic next to fund their lavish lifestyle.”

This comes in light of the fact that “Prince Harry is reportedly tweaking his imminent memoir to remove some of its sharper observations about his family, and now it’s been claimed that he and Meghan want to edit their Netflix documentary for the same reason.”