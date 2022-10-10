Meghan Markle ‘still calling the shots’ with Prince Harry

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly still ‘calling all the shots’ with the entire Royal Family.



Royal journalist, author and TV presenter, Jane Moore issued this shocking insight.

She made the admission in a new piece for The Sun, and was quoted saying, “Given the backdrop of recent weeks and what’s to come, it could also be construed as a message to Harry’s family.”



It reportedly shows that “not only do the Sussexes stand strong as an insular unit, but Meghan’s still the one calling the shots.”

“And that, given her fractured relationship with her own father and half-siblings, she might persuade Harry that he, too, doesn’t need anyone in his life except her and the kids.”