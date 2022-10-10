Charles and William ‘got hell of a job to do’ after Queen’s death

FileFootage

King Charles III and Prince William need to play a crucial role as they form a new ‘Fab Four’ with Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton, said an expert.



According to OK!, royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said that the foursome is "starting as they mean to go on" in terms of their duties after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“We’re beginning to see something that we’ve waited a long time for, something that Charles had been planning all those years prior to becoming King,” the expert said.

“A seamless transition from his mother’s role and a united front – both personally and professionally – with his wife, his son and his daughter-in-law."

Duncan continued: “This is about Charles and Camilla as the ceremonial force and William and Kate as the glamorous super-couple ensuring that the future is bright.

"There was a huge hole left in the royal family when the Queen passed away, and that has now been replaced by the new Fab Four.”

"Charles and William are the two main international diplomats of the royal family, and they’ve both got a hell of a job to do – respectively and together. They’ve hit the ground running,” he added.

"We’ll see the foursome hosting world leaders at Buckingham Palace. We’ll see them dividing up their time to visit as many countries around the world as they can at a time when we also happen to have one of the biggest television audiences ever following the funeral of The Queen."