Charles to be crowned in smaller Coronation because of cost-of-living crisis

King Charles III has been reportedly eyeing a smaller and shorter coronation to fit with his vision of 'streamlined' monarchy amid the cost-of-living crisis, reported The Mirror.



The new monarch’s decision to hold a smaller and shorter ceremony came after the outlet reported that Charles knows that the members of the public have been facing struggles.

"The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long-held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world," an insider told the publication.

"The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed-down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision," the source added.

It has been reported that the important tradition of presenting gold to the monarch is expected to be scrapped from the procession, slated to be held next year.

An insider told The Mail on Sunday, "In an age where people are feeling the pinch, this is not going to happen".