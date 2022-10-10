'The Rings of Power' showrunners on season two: 'another couple of years'

'Rings of Power' showrunners on season two: 'another couple of years'

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season two will take "another couple of years" to finish filming.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunner Patrick McKay while giving an estimate look at the production, revealed that it may take "another couple of years."

However, this timeframe is markedly improved from The Rings of Power season one production, which was delayed extensively due to the pandemic.

Screenrant explains the delay in the next season of the fantasy drama due to the show's epic scale to recreate it. The first season broke all records of the streaming giant. For season two, the showrunners aim not to maintain but to expand the number of viewerships.

However, there are reports of Prime Video pushing the show's production to fast-track.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season two is currently shooting in the UK, with the finale of the first season will stream on 14 October.