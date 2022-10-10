Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated Queen Elizabeth as an ‘immortal’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted for thinking Queen Elizabeth was ‘some kind of immortal’ before letting her die amid a slew of backlash.
This revelation has been made by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser, in her interview with news.com.au.
She began by writing, “The Sussexes cooked up a reunion plan that was predicated on a woman who was fast approaching her century staying in the top job. OK …”
“Likewise, a report surfaced in Page Six last week suggesting that the Sussexes are “desperate to edit [their] Netflix show” along with Harry’s memoir following his grandmother’s death and father’s accession.”
“Huh? Did they think the Queen just might live forever or prove immortal? This day was always going to come so film, write or plan anything based on the presumption that Her Majesty would still be alive and in charge?” she added before concluding.
