Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry ridiculed: ‘Opportunity taken’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently being accused of marrying Prince Harry for ‘her own gain’.



A photographer, John Swannell, employed by Princess Diana has shared these thoughts against Meghan Markle.

He first began his admissions by telling the Daily Mail about Princess Diana’s potential thoughts against her son’s wife and also admitted, “She seemingly had an agenda when she came over.”

This comes shortly after the Duchess was accused of ‘using’ Prince Harry for her own gain.

Mr Swannell also pointed towards Meghan Markle’s B-lister status and branded it the ‘real reason’ behind the marriage ‘in the first place’.

He also went on to say, “She was a little known actress and an opportunity came up, and she took it, like anybody would. But she’s a very smart woman, that’s for sure. She’s an operator.”