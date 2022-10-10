King Charles shares Queen Elizabeth’s last wish for Camilla

King Charles has shared Queen Elizabeth’s last ‘sincere wish’ for his wife Queen Consort Camilla.



Buckingham Palace shared a sweet throwback photo of Queen Elizabeth and Camilla with a ‘sincere wish’ of the late monarch for Camilla.

Apparently the message and photo were shared on behalf of the King.

It reads: “It is my sincere wish that when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”

Queen Elizabeth had expressed her wish in a message marking the 70th anniversary of her reign.

Reacting to it, a spokesperson for Clarence House, where the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall reside, had told the BBC that Charles and Camilla were “touched and honored.”

The King and the Queen Consort married at the Guildhall in Windsor in a civil ceremony, followed by a service of prayers and dedication at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2005.