MQM-P's Kamran Tessori is all set to take oath to become the 34th governor of Sindh today following the approval of his appointment by President Arif Alvi.



The post of Sindh governor was lying vacant after the resignation of PTI’s Imran Ismail on April 11. Following the dismissal of Imran Khan as prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, then Sindh governor Imran Ismail announced his resignation, saying that he cannot say “sir” to Shehbaz Sharif.

President Arif Alvi appointed Tessori as Sindh governor on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 101.

Re-induction of Tessori into MQM-P

On September 11, the MQM-P had called a meeting of the party’s coordination committee to decide Tessori’s fate who was restored as the deputy convener of the party in a move that caused disappointment to many party leaders and workers.

The decision to induct Tessori back into the MQM-P was taken in a meeting held with MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in chair. Around 15 members of the coordination committee participated in the meeting, which was also attended by Tessori.

However, a number of senior party leaders were absent and later some of them openly expressed their concerns over the party decision to take Tessori back in its ranks.

Tessori was the primary reason for the conflict between MQM-P head Farooq Sattar and other party leaders, which eventually led to the ouster of the former from the party. The MQM-P coordination committee removed Sattar from the convener post as the latter insisted on awarding the party ticket to Tessori in a by-election.

Later, Sattar formed another faction of the party called MQM Restoration Committee.