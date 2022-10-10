Harvey Weinstein assault trial opens in Los Angeles today

Los Angeles: Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in Los Angeles on Monday, where he faces charges in the city whose main industry he dominated for decades.
The 70-year-old "Pulp Fiction" producer is already serving 23 years in jail in New York after being convicted there of a series of sex crimes.
He now faces 11 more charges.
If convicted, Weinstein -- who has pleaded not guilty to all counts -- could be sentenced to 140 additional years behind bars.
Jury selection was set to begin Monday in a downtown Los Angeles court.
Widespread abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein exploded in October 2017, and his conviction in New York in 2020 was a landmark in the #MeToo movement.
