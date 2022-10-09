Pankaj Tripathi talks about becoming the National Icon of India

Pankaj Tripathi discussed becoming the National Icon in a recent interview. According to Hindustan Times, the actor claimed that his love for democracy had inspired him to make a contribution in this area.
Pankaj Tripathi was named the National Icon of India by the Election Commission of India for his association with ECL in creating awareness among young voters.
The actor talked about receiving the honour, "I am grateful that I can pitch in some way. I feel we have a social responsibility, and I will try to fulfil it with all my dedication, as much as possible."
He further added, "I will try to spread more awareness about the importance of voting and democracy. I hope I can stand up to the responsibilities attached with the honour."
Pankaj Tripathi made his Bollywood debut in 2004 with a short role in Run. Since then, he has starred in several films and shows and is well-known for his acting prowess and simplicity. His most famous role is that of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya in the popular crime drama show Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video.
