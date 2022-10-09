Jaya Bachchan talks about Amitabh Bachchan as a parent

Jaya Bachchan revealed in an episode of What The Hell Navya that her husband Amitabh Bachchan didn't start being an active parent until his daughter Shweta married in 1997, according to Hindustan Times.



Jaya Bachchan appeared in episode three of her granddaughter's show, What The Hell Navya, with her daughter Shweta Bachchan in which they talked about 'Desi Parenting: Slaps & Kisses'.



Jaya told Navya, "Nana(Amitabh Bachchan) has become an active parent after your mother(Shweta Bachchan) got married. Till then I was doing it alone, everything." Navya added, "Maybe because he feels he missed out on so much when they were growing up. Now he is doing those things with us." Jaya said, “Ya, obviously.”

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot in 1973 and welcomed their first child Shweta in 1974 and their son Abhishek Bachchan in 1976. Shweta Bachchan got married to businessman Nikhil Nanda in February 1997 and the couple has two children, Navya and Agastya.