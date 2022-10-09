Karan Johar says people have too much time that they analyze a fun talk show

Karan Johar responded to criticism he received on social media for revealing celebrities' private affairs on his show, Koffee with Karan. According to the Hindustan Times, Karan stated he finds it amusing that people are even analysing a lighthearted talk show.



Karan Johar is often trolled by netizens on social media for discussing celebrities' personal lives on a public platform that is his show Koffee with Karan. In the last season, Karan also talked about his personal life as well.

Karan talks to Bollywood Hungama about being trolled, "What amuses me is that they're wrong long columns people write and I'm like, ‘It's just a talk show, which is not even a cerebral talk show.’"

He further added, "It's a frivolous, fun talk show. But people have really analyzed it in long columns and I'm almost amused that they have all the time in the world to analyze the show. I wouldn't give it that much time."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to make his direction comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.