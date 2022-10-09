Inside King Charles, William's alleged 'indignation' for Harry, Meghan

King Charles III and Prince William’s alleged “indignation” for the couple comes down to a couple of things, claimed a historian.

During his conversation with Daily Mail, biographer and historian Robert Lacey said that the new monarch and Prince of Wales were not impressed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealing their exit plan “as a done deal”.

Robert told the outlet that the couple’s exit from the palace was not an agreed-upon plan when it was made public.

“The way that they revealed their entire ‘Sussex Royal’ plan as a done deal on their new website when it wasn’t a done deal at all” led to the anger toward the couple, he said.

Harry and Meghan later updated their website with details on their “Spring 2020 Transition”.

The historian weighed in on the Sussexes’ willingness to “pronounce on royal matters that were far above their pay grade,” as another source of anger.

“There was a very strong feeling that went right to the top that the only person who can talk about the royal family doing things in a different style was the queen herself, or possibly Charles,” he explained.