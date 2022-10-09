Netflix is ‘furious’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: ‘What on earth is going on?’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are under fire for withholding a ‘juicy’ docuseries away from Netflix execs.

This claim has been made by Talk TV host Cristo and US-based royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

Mr. Cristo started it all off by saying, “Netflix are furious. They are still wondering how on earth they are going to present this documentary series. Netflix has been following them around for god knows how long and wanting a juicy documentary out of it.”



“But since the death of the Queen, Harry and Meghan are saying we should re-edit the documentary. So what on earth is the point of Netflix spending all this money if it will just be a beige documentary?”

Ms. Schofield also chimed in during the course of the interview and added, “What you didn't mention is that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's own production company Archewell, which is producing this series, are teaming up with Netflix against Harry and Meghan.”

“They are saying they think this is good to go too, that they don't want to make these edits. They are saying let's not make these cuts, it is unnecessary, let's stream it as it is now.”

“It's the Archewell producers that Harry and Meghan hired and Netflix against Harry and Meghan.”