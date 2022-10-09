‘Tough’ Meghan Markle ‘earned every penny she had’ unlike Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has just been hailed for being a 'self-made' woman that 'earned everything she had unlike' Kate Middleton.
This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Tom Bower, in an interview with Megyn Kelly.
He began by telling the outlet, “Well I think the big shot came in a way when she moved into the Kensington Palace.”
“And literally on the other side of the corridor Kate and William have 22 room apartment with two kitchens and so that came as a bit of a shock to Meghan.”
“But I think that was a shock she could overcome because [she] didn’t tend to stay. And that was the other part of the problem so to speak.”
“But of course the two women didn’t get on and I’m not surprised and I don’t blame Meghan entirely for that. Because Meghan was a self-made woman she’d come from a tough background, every penny she had she earned.”
Netflix's upcoming series unlocks a mystery that has entangled Wednesday's parents 25 years ago
Directed by Tim Burton, the upcoming Netflix series is a spin-off of '90s Addams Family
Meghan Markle ‘wanting the full attention’ from the public?
Adnan Siddiqui was being mocked for the show 'Tamasha'
Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty's next film 'Cirkus'
Prince Harry has established a history of him being 'very much the subordinate', said an expert