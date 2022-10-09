Netflix ‘too invested’ to ‘water down’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry docuseries

Netflix reportedly ‘refused’ to cancel Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries, “even if they don’t love it.”
This revelation has been made by royal podcast Kinsey Schofield, in her interview with Express UK.
The host and commentator began by promising the outlet about the incoming series and claimed that it will “inevitably hit the streaming platform.”
Especially since “Netflix has invested way too much in the Sussexes for this project to be shelved.”
This comes irrespective of the fact that “Harry and Meghan might not love the final product, but it will inevitably hit the streaming platform.”
“The streaming giant would be humiliated if nothing came to fruition with their partnership. The Sussexes earned a ludicrous amount of money for their relationship with Netflix and the hype around their content has been nonstop.”
