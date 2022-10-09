Shakira posts cryptic message after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira is seemingly struggling hard to cope with Gerard Pique split as she recently shared a cryptic post on her social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Colombian singer uploaded a clip, explaining her current situation.

The clip depicts a man wearing dress shoes stomping over a heart while walking through a busy scene.

"I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen," she captioned the post.

The Grammy winner didn't single out the person who hurt her; however, the post comes at the time of their split from husband Gerard Piqué.

Recently, the fan's favourite couple announced their split in public since been together for more than a decade.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they said in a joint statement to E! News on June 4. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Shakira later opened up about the difficulty of having a public breakup.



"I try to do it and to protect them, because that's my number one mission in life," she told Elle in September. "But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them."

The Hips Don't Lie singer said she often feels like "this is all a bad dream" she will eventually wake up from, but knows in her heart "it's real."

"And what's also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids' father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media," she continued. "And all of this while my dad has been in the ICU and I've been fighting on different fronts."

She added, "This is probably the darkest hour of my life."