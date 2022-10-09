Prince Harry memoir branded ‘frightening’ after Queen’s death

Prince Harry has just been branded a ‘fearmonger’ over the ‘devestating plans’ he seems to have regarding Prince Harry’s UK snub.

This revelation has been made by Lord Arche, in his interview with Mail Online.

He began by telling the outlet that he feels “deeply concerned” about the potential impact of Prince Harry’s memoir on the rest of the Royal Family.

“I'm very sad. I fear for the book. I know they’re writing the chapter on the funeral, so I suppose that’s what the book will end on.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s memoir is reported to have included some final chapters that address the events that lead to the Queen’s death.

Earlier, it was reported that the entire autobiography will be released in November, shortly before the Christmas rush, but new reports reveal that everything has hit a ‘snag’ and the memoir will be delayed till next year.

Before concluding he also pointed towards the money being thrown at the Prince’s memoir and admitted, “They paid him a lot of money — something like £20 million. You want to calm it down if you’re paid £20 million?”