Jennifer Lawrence breaks down experience playing PTSD-ridden soldier

Oscar award-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence has just broken down her plans for an incoming new movie Causeway.

The film features a soldier named Lynsey who has just returned from Afghanistan with a debleating brain injury and PTSD.

She discussed the incoming movie in an interview with Reuters and admitted, “There was just something that was so refreshing. I just hadn't seen something like that really since 'Winter's Bone.”

For those unversed, the movie has been directed by Lila Neugebauer, and was shot before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US.

During the course of the chat, she also added, “After getting dinner with Lila, I just knew that she was the person, and then we were shooting three months later.”

“So I felt adamant that 'I really, really want to make this'. I didn't know when because I was still, you know, on my hiatus.

“I started the film when I was engaged. I came back married and pregnant. And, you know, I personally had such a different perception of staying, of home,” she also weighed in before concluding.