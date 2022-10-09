Prince Harry and Meghan to repair ties with royal family after book is published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan for a “year of reconciliation” with the Royal Family but only after the controversial memoir and Netflix series have come out, according to a report in The Sun.

The royal couple was criticized for not cancelling their multi-million dollars deal with Netflix after its controversial depictions of the royal family members in its hit TV show "The Crown".

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir has also made headlines, with reports suggesting that it may contain explosive details regarding his departure from the royal life.