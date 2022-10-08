Kareena Kapoor Khan feels she didn't get as good roles before as she gets now

Kareena Kapoor Khan discussed the roles she receives now vs when she was younger in the industry. According to the Hindustan Times, Kareena claimed that she now gets offers of better roles than when she was younger.



Kareena shared that she is getting offers of better roles now than the ones she used to get in her early years in Bollywood. Moreover, she revealed that she can't take five films at the same time now.

Kareena told News18, "The scripts I’m being offered are way better than what I was being offered a decade ago. It’s an exciting time not just for female actors but every actor across the board.”

She further added, "I’m just following my heart and living my life the way I want to. I’m doing things the way I want to. I wish I could do five films but I can’t because I’ve to give my children time. I’m very sure-footed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be making her OTT debut in her upcoming film alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, Devotion of Suspect X.







