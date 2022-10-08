Prince William and Kate to be given more prominent role in monarchy

File footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton became the new Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 8.

However, a constitutional expert Bob Morris has claimed that the royal couple may be given ‘a more prominent role’ in the monarchy.

Morris told Express.co.uk that King Charles III is aware that he does not have a ‘long reign ahead of him.’ He claimed that the new monarch may likely to bring William to the forefront.

The expert also suggested that William, who is next in line to throne, may be given responsibilities much soon than the late Queen Elizabeth gave to Charles.

"The King is 73 and he might feel his years a bit. He knows he doesn't have a long reign ahead of him - certainly not as long as his mother's,” Morris told the outlet.

"I mean, he could survive for a long time of course, but I suspect his age might alter the balance in the sense that he will bring on William much more than would have been the case for the Queen when she ascended the throne in 1952 because she was still a very young woman then and her heir was still a very small child.”

The law expert continued, "I think we might see William take on a more prominent role straight away.”

"I don't think anybody will say that out loud, but we might see that,” he noted.