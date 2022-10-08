Princess Diana ‘would’ve hated’ Meghan Markle for ‘stealing’ Prince Harry

File Footage

Experts believe Princess Diana would not have liked Meghan Markle and thought her to be a thief.



This allegation has been made by famed photographer John Swannell.

For those unversed, Mr Swannell was once commissioned with snapping pictures of Prince William and Prince Harry.

He believes Meghan Markle turned Prince Harry into a “puppet” and has had her “own agenda” since joining the Firm.

He made the admissions to the Daily Mail, at Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair and pointed towards there being a ‘theft’.

He was quoted telling the outlet, “I don’t think she would have liked her, because she’d think she’d stolen her son. He’s like a puppet now."

He also added, “She seemingly had an agenda when she came over.”

“She was a little known actress and an opportunity came up, and she took it, like anybody would. But she’s a very smart woman, that’s for sure. She’s an operator.”

This comes just a month after royal author Tina Brown admitted to the Daily Beast that Meghan Markle was ‘steering’ Prince Harry in the wrong direction.

“Diana was very protective of her boys. She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they’ve taken.”

