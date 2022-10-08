King Charles, Camilla burst into tears on their wedding day: Here’s why

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla ‘burst into tears’ on their wedding day over tensions, royal expert Angela Levin has claimed.
The Express UK, quoting the royal expert, reported public backlash towards Camilla caused her and King Charles burst into tears on their big day.
Angela Levin, citing a close royal aide of the new monarch and Camilla, claimed Charles and the Queen Consort broke down on their wedding day amid tensions over public reaction to their union.
According to the author, Camilla was initially perceived as a ‘hideous woman’ by the British people.
Angela Levin said: “When they did get married, after the ceremony they walked up the stairs in Windsor and both burst into tears. I have that from one of their most popular aides.
“I thought to myself, there was so much tension. Camilla was very scared no one would turn up to the wedding because they had a normal wedding, not a church wedding.
“She refused to get out of bed on the morning of the wedding day, she just couldn’t cope. She is a woman who can cope and this was too much.”
Meghan Markle is currently being blasted for having turned Prince Harry into a ‘debauched wild man’
Prince George is expected to be educated about his official royal duties and the constitution.
Nicola took to her Instagram to introduce the new member of the family
Prince William will reportedly ditch an 'old-fashioned' ritual after taking Prince of Wales title
Prince Andrew discussed King Charles injustice with senior royal family members
Ukraine had been due to host the contest after Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra in May won the Eurovision crown