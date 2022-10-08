Kanye’s West accuses A$AP Rocky of cheating again, Yoon Ahn responds

Kanye West one again accused A$AP Rocky of sleeping with fashion designer Yoon Ahn in one of his many Instagram rants the rapper, 45, has posted, according to Page Six Style.

“Ambush weak. Rocky f—ked Yoon. Next,” West wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post Thursday.

While A$AP hasn’t commented, Yoon Ahn, who serves as the creative director Tokyo-based fashion brand Ambush, responded to the allegations made by Ye.

Ahn, 45, commented, “LOL. Not true but okayy,” before clapping back on her own account.

West again posted a story about Yoon where he back-tracked his previous statement but belittled her brand. “New confirmation,” he wrote. “Rocky didn’t f—k Yoon. Ambush still trash. I known Yoon and verbal before Tremendez was ever around. Rule with Ye stay out of it unless you want to get into it. Cause all y’all was out of it when Chi was kidnapped on her birthday.”

Yoon posted an Instagram Story on October 7, 2022. “Not only using false sex accusation, spreading that lie in the name of God to insult a woman is lowest of the lowest,” she wrote. She also added a Bible verse at the bottom of the post: “Be aware of false prophets-Matthew 7:15.”

Kanye’s claim also came after rumours in April 2022 that A$AP cheated on Rihanna with shoe designer, Amina Muaddi, who worked as a designer for Rihanna’s brand Fenty, according to TMZ. A source close to A$AP and Rihanna denied the rumours at the time. “1 million percent not true. They’re fine,” the insider said. Amina also denied the rumours, calling the claims “malicious,” given Rihanna’s pregnancy with her and A$AP’s first child at the time.

According to StyleCaster, the designer had responded to the claims on Instagram, “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously, she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.” She continued, “Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”