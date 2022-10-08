Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable snap of all seven children, leaves internet in awe

Hilaria Baldwin has shared a heartwarming shot of all seven of her children on Thursday and internet cannot stop drooling over it.
The former yoga instructor posted the adorable picture online two weeks after welcoming daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena with husband Alec Baldwin.
In the sweet sibling snap, all seven of her children were clicked laying in different directions with their heads next to each other while all wearing coordinating neutrals.
Hilaria, 38, captioned the picture featuring; Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduard, 2, Lucia, 1, and Ilaria with a white heart emotion.
The Hollywood actor also took to the comments section and wrote, “Who’s luckier than us?”
“I love you. All….of you,” he added in a second comment.
The 30 Rock actor, who is also father to daughter Ireland Baldwin, later reposted the picture to his own account, writing, “Um…wow.”
In a separate post, Hilaria wrote, “Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved.”
