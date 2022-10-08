Kanye West expresses his desire to see THIS actor portraying him in a biopic

Kanye West has recently revealed the name of one Hollywood actor who he wants to see playing him in his biopic.



According to Huffington Post, the Donda rapper, also known as Ye, turned to Instagram lately to share his two cents on who he thought would best depict him onscreen on a movie based on musician’s life.

“My pick is Jamie Foxx One of the greatest geniuses,” he wrote in a now-deleted post about the Oscar winner.

Interestingly, Page Six reported that Ye also asked his 18 million followers on social media to who they wanted to see play him in a “Ye movie”.

It is pertinent to mention that Ye and Jamie had several projects in which they both worked together. They included Ye’s 2004 College Dropout single Slow Jamz and 2005’s Late Registration hit Gold Digger.

Earlier this year, the rapper and actor came on Instagram Live and announced to share a new collaboration in the future

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ye faced backlash by donning a White Lives Matter t-shirt during his fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on October 3.



Speaking with Fox News on Thursday, the Grammy winner spoke up on his fashion statement.

“I do certain things from a feeling; I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance,” remarked Ye.