October 08, 2022
Meghan Markle is currently being blasted for having turned Prince Harry into a ‘debauched wild man’

By Web Desk
October 08, 2022
Prince Harry turning into ‘old debauched man’ with Meghan Markle’s influence

Meghan Markle is being put on blast for turning Prince Harry into a ‘debauched wild man’.

According to the Daily Mail, this claim has been made by royal commentator and author Valentine Low.

Mr Low claimed, “The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like Well Child. But he also used to be quite a wild lad.”

“When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué?”

“At the time, it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.”

“Eventually, of course, the problem would resolve itself, but not in a way that Lowther-Pinkerton or anyone else imagined.”

“The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle,” he added before concluding. 