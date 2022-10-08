Prince Harry turning into ‘old debauched man’ with Meghan Markle’s influence

Meghan Markle is being put on blast for turning Prince Harry into a ‘debauched wild man’.

According to the Daily Mail, this claim has been made by royal commentator and author Valentine Low.

Mr Low claimed, “The younger prince was a dashing figure, flying an Apache helicopter, and was heavily committed in the area of children’s health, with charities like Well Child. But he also used to be quite a wild lad.”



“When Harry was young, it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild lad become a seedy old roué?”

“At the time, it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.”

“Eventually, of course, the problem would resolve itself, but not in a way that Lowther-Pinkerton or anyone else imagined.”

“The wild lad died the day Harry met Meghan Markle,” he added before concluding.