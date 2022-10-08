Prince William aims to ‘rip up rulebook’ as he takes Prince of Wales title

Prince William is reportedly aiming to “rip up the rulebook” by ditching “old-fashioned” ritual as he kick-starts his role as the new Prince of Wales after Queen Elizabeth II”s death.

According to The Mirror, the 40-year-old prince will be making some major changes after he received the title that was held by King Charles III for more than 64 years.

The outlet reported that William will discontinue a key tradition of holding a lavish investiture ceremony during which he will be handed over the title: the sword, coronet, ring, rod and mantle.

An insider spilt the beans to the portal revealing that there are “no plans for any kind of an investiture like the Prince’s father had”.

“Right now the Prince and Princess of Wales are focussed on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time,” the source added.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that William aims to “rip up the rulebook” after the Prince and Princess of Wales’ tour of the Caribbean.

“William and Kate will modernise how they work. It's a breath of fresh air,” the source said.

“They were bruised by attacks that their Caribbean trip harked back to the colonial age. In future, they will rip up the rule-book and do things ‘The Cambridge Way’.

“They’re trying to work out what that will look like,” the insider added.