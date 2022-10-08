Prince Andrew 'angrily' complained about King Charles to senior royal figure

Prince Andrew was worried about brother Charles' Kingship.

Royal experts believes the new monarch would take 'Princess' moniker from both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice amid his slimmed-down monarchy plans.

Andrew's fears were heightened after he and his daughters were excluded from the balcony appearance during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Daily Mail reported: "Andrew was angrily telling a senior figure how he and others in the family are being pushed to the margins of royal life". It added that Andrew was worried about his daughters being pushed to the periphery of the Royal Family.

Andrew knew it was Charles who was "effectively running the show".

A senior royal figure was quoted as saying: "The idea was very simple, really. Charles was to be allowed to begin to initiate some of the changes in style he would want when he becomes King."

But a friend of the Duke of York responded: "The speed and suddenness with which Charles has acted has taken Andrew’s breath away. It’s dreadfully high-handed."