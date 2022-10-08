King Charles III 'enormous' challenge is keeping UK 'united': Expert

King Charles III has a lot to tackle in his duty as the monarch of Britain.

The 74-year-old, who has taken over his mother's 70-year long role, has to fill in the void left by Her Majesty.

Royal author Katie Nicholl tells Podcast Royal: “The King has got the issue of keeping the United Kingdom united, which is really enormous and very, very important to him.

“I spoke to a very good constitutional historian, Dr Anna Whitelock — she was a wonderful interviewee — and she said to me that she believed the greatest threat to Charles’ reign was apathy and that people just simply wouldn't care.

“I think we're still in a period of time where the nation is still coming to terms with the loss of its longest-reigning monarch. There is a great tide of goodwill to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. And really now it's down to Charles to make sure that he can continue that support and continue to connect with the people.”