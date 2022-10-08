Princess Diana nightmare as Meghan Markle 'steals' Prince Harry from blood

Princess Diana would have understood Meghan Markle's 'agenda', says a staff member.

Former royal photographer John Swannell tells Daily Mail the Duchess of Sussex has 'stolen' Prince Harry and Princess Diana would not have approved of it.

"I don't think she would have liked her because she'd think she'd stolen her son," Swannell told the outlet. "He's like a puppet now.' He elaborated 'She seemingly had an agenda when she came over."

"She was a little-known actress and an opportunity came up, and she took it as anybody would. But she's a very smart woman, that's for sure. She's an operator."

Meghan Markle married into the royal family in 2018, more than twenty years after Diana's passing.