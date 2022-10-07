Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' loses pace again on Day 7

Vikram Vedha, a recently released movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, lost momentum once more on Day 7 after doing quite well on Day 6 at the box office, according to IndiaToday.
As per reports, the film managed to collect INR 3 crore on the seventh day of its theatrical release whereas it collected INR 7 crore on the sixth day. The total collection of the film stands at INR 58.3 crore after a week of running at the box office.
The industry had huge expectations from Vikram Vedha; however, the film has performed below par at the box office.
Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, is all set for its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.
Kylie Jenner's latest TikTok video with mom Kris Jenner and daughter Stormi leaves fans in frenzy
Angelina Jolie shares six children with Brad Pitt; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne
Stallone, 76, cut a stylish figure in a dark ensemble on a fall evening
Kate and William's cocktail-making competition video was shared on their official Twitter handle
Her appearance comes after she made a revelation about suffering from body dysmorphia
Meghan Markle, co-founder of Archewell Foundation said, "Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women, and...