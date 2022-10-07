Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' loses pace again on Day 7

Vikram Vedha, a recently released movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, lost momentum once more on Day 7 after doing quite well on Day 6 at the box office, according to IndiaToday.



As per reports, the film managed to collect INR 3 crore on the seventh day of its theatrical release whereas it collected INR 7 crore on the sixth day. The total collection of the film stands at INR 58.3 crore after a week of running at the box office.

The industry had huge expectations from Vikram Vedha; however, the film has performed below par at the box office.

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of a hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha, is all set for its theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The film is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.