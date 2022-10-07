Sidharth Malhotra says its difficult to survive in Bollywood as an outsider

Sidharth Malhotra discussed the difficulties he has encountered as an outsider in the Hindi film industry in a recent interview. According to PinkVilla, Sidharth stated that if you are an outsider in the film community, you cannot rely on anyone completely.



Sidharth shared that it is very difficult for outsiders to get work in the industry if they are not being liked by the audience; however, that is not the case with those whose families are a part of the industry.

Sidharth told PinkVilla about the challenges he has faced as an outsider, "I've only made association with people because they've liked some of my films, or they feel I'm fit for that role. It's not like there have been some easy films to gauge and just get."

He further added, "Every film has been a conversation- some have worked, some haven’t, but the inherent love of the audience or the likability that the audience gives you is the only thing that you hold on to as an actor who comes fresh into the business."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra's next film release is Thank God which will release in theatres on October 25.