Mouni Roy talks about comparisons with Alia Bhatt in 'Brahmastra'

Mouni Roy addressed her comparison to Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra and fans' claim that she outperformed Alia in the movie in a recent interview, as published by IndiaToday.



Mouni shared that she is proud of her performance in the film; however, no one's performance can be negated in any way as each character is essential to the film which is a team effort.

Mouni said, "I think my hard work over the years has paid off. It feels great. But I feel I am being honest when I say that Brahmastra is everyone’s film."

She further added, "The world Ayan has created, it is a story about heroes and VFX. In this ensemble cast, every character is very important, and made has this film what it is today. You cannot negate anybody’s contribution to the film."

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.