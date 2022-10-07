Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin appear in high spirits on romantic stroll

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin made their first public appearance as they were seen arm-in-arm in Manhattan amid their recently reconciled relationship.

The couple appeared in high spirits as they looked happier than ever on a romantic stroll on Thursday

Stallone, 76, cut a stylish figure in a dark ensemble on the fall evening, as he wore a dark navy blue sweater with matching pants and black shoes.

Flavin, 54, wore a beige long-sleeved turtleneck with white pants and carrying a blush designer bag. Her light brown blocks were parted and she accessorized with earrings.

The Hollywood couple's appearance comes more than a week after they put on a united front following their U-turn on a divorce.

The Rocky star and his 54-year-old former model wife exuded perfect couple goals as they went out grocery shopping in Calabasas, California, last Thursday.

Showing no signs of animosity, at one point Sylvester put his hand on his wife's thigh and appeared to be showing something to her on his phone as they both smiled and looked relaxed together.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Earlier last week, it was reported that the movie star and his wife of 25 years 'decided to meet up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy,' his rep told Page Six.

Their reconciliation comes one month after Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester.



People also confirmed the duo is back together.